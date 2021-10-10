2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $420,000

Upper East Condo built in 2007 exudes the pride of one owner. This two bed, two bath spacious condo boasts the following features: two car attached garage, one level living, on-demand Rinnai hot-water heater, formal dining which could be converted to office space, whole house humidifier on the furnace, built-in security system, U/G sprinklers, gas range and gas fireplace, raised garden bed and fenced patio with a modest back yard. Large Master bedroom has room darkening blinds and a generous sized walk-in closet. Corian countertops and hard wood floors in the kitchen and dining area. Plenty of storage in the crawl space. Convenient proximity to the highway, hospital and schools. Don't wait, see it today! Call Kristin Kerr at 406-235-0555, or your real estate professional.