New build on the upper west side of Helena. Drive into your oversized 2 car garage then head upstairs to your living space with views of the Sleeping Giant. This home will be offering 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open floorplan. This home has not been started yet but will be soon. Get in now while you can make some color and finish choices. Make this house your home. **Interior pictures are for finishes ONLY. Please refer to the floorplan to see what the house has to offer.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $408,800
