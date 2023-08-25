PHOTOS ARE NOT OF ACTUAL PROPERTY | Beautiful 2BD/2BA condo with open floorplan, lots of natural light and awesome views from both inside and from the covered rear deck. You’ll love the vaulted ceilings in the great room and in the owner’s suite with its tiled shower, granite countertops, private water closet and walk-in closet. Zero barrier entrance through the laundry room off the attached 2-car garage. The laundry room features a tiled floor, cabinets and sink. Kitchen amenities include soft-close cabinets, pantry, raised breakfast bar, granite countertops, SS appliances and garbage disposal. Make plans today to check out this exceptional condo located next to sidewalks that lead to the new Peace Park, Mountain View Park and the paved Fun & Fitness Trail. Low $165/month condo dues cover private street and sidewalk snow removal, exterior maintenance, exterior building insurance, and landscape maintenance. All this plus the reliability and convenience of City of Helena services.