NEW CONSTRUCTION | 1334 Sq. Ft. Single-Level Condo | See for yourself how pampered you feel once inside this spacious, 2-bedroom condo with all the upscale features you’ve come to expect from a new condo at Mountain View Meadows. This 2-bed/2ba home boasts vaulted ceilings, tiled baths, tiled walk-in shower, private water closet, double vanity, laundry room cabinets and sink, raised breakfast bar, soft-closed cabinets, pantry, AC, lots of natural light and gorgeous views. Add in a large covered rear deck, covered front porch, 2-car attached garage and easy access to parks and paved trails and you’ll be first to sign on the dotted line. Ready for move in as soon as you close!