This immaculate, single-level 2 BD / 2 BA condominium features vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and walk-in pantry. The owner's suite is spacious and bright and features a double vanity and tiled shower in the attached bathroom. This home has been meticulously cared for and is move-in ready! Access the mechanical room and crawlspace easily through the attached garage. Condo can be sold furnished or unfurnished. Appliances in home are all wifi and smart home system currently in place. Mountain View Meadows subdivision has great park, dog park, sidewalks, and walking trails for outdoor life. Conveniently located to Hwy 12 and I90!