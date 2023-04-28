Designed for those needing less square footage but wanting plenty of personal comfort, the 2-bedroom, 2-bath Pioneer offers affordable upscale living. Features include quartz countertops, soft-close cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, vaulted ceiling in great room and owners' suite, tiled walk-in shower and double vanity in primary bath, laundry room with sink and cabinets, a covered front porch with craftsman pillars, concrete patio off sliding glass doors in back, an attached 2-car garage and AC. This lovely home is located in the much sought-after Mountain View Meadows Craftsman Village neighborhood just a short walk to Mountain View Park with its dog park, tennis and basketball courts, playground, picnic shelter and other amenities. You'll enjoy peace of mind with reliable city of Helena services including city water and sewer, trash pick-up, police and fire protection, sidewalks and street lights. Buyer has options for the exterior paint color.