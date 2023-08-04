Newly built Condo (2016) in the ever-so popular Mountain View Meadows! This single level living condo has just over 1200 square feet of living space, with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Boasting Quartz countertops, the sellers have also upgraded the flooring, and added two cabinet/countertop fixtures in the kitchen. Enjoy relaxing evenings on the back patio, take your pup to the local dog park, or simply walk around the quiet, developing neighborhood that is Mountain View Meadows.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $375,000
