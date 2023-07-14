New construction by Sierra Custom Homes. Completion date @90 days. Open concept floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, Single level living. Stainless appliances, Granite countertops (kitchen and bathrooms).Located just up from the 5 acre city park.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police dispatchers received a 911 call at 11:15 p.m. Saturday about someone trying to break into a residence in the 900 block of Gibbon Street.
Sen. Jason Ellsworth repeatedly demanded to be released from the traffic stop due to legislative privilege and invoked the Montana attorney general.
A moose is spotted Wednesday near WinCo Foods, Helena officials said.
The misdemeanor charge was listed publicly on Missoula County’s jail records website.
Montana born, with Montana values