Warm colors set off this beautiful 2BD/2BA 1285 SF condo. Laminate flooring, granite countertops, tiled laundry and baths, double vanity and tiled walk-in shower in owner's ensuite provide a sense of upscale living in a modest-size condo. The kitchen features a raised breakfast bar, pantry, stainless-steel appliances and soft-close wood cabinets. Vaulted ceilings in the great room and owner's bedroom add volume while the rear covered outdoor living space allows extra room for privacy and relaxation. Single-level living, utilities off the laundry room and an attached 2-car garage will provide you ease of use of your new condo. With sidewalk access to the new Peace Park as well as the 2.5 mile paved Fun & Fitness Trail, you'll enjoy morning strolls before relaxing on your covered front porch across from open space. Low $150 a month condo fees cover private street and sidewalk snow removal, landscape maintenance and exterior building insurance and upkeep.