2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $365,000

This 2 bed, 1.5 bath with bonus room on 3.5 acres has it all. Montana living in the mountains and only minutes from the walking mall. Enjoy hiking, hunting, mountain biking or bring your horses. You'll love this open concept home with beautiful views and forest service land on both sides of your property. There is plenty of room to build your dream shop and even an area that has already been cleared for it! Call Amber Giulio at 406-439-8816 or your real estate professional today.

