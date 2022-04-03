2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $365,000

Gorgeous French Country Style townhome situated on the 10th & 11th hole of Bill Roberts Golf Course in the heart of Helena. This 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome has a luxurious feel at an affordable price. Quality unique touches & amenities include wood stove, private covered low maintenance deck off kitchen, elevated terrace off the bedroom, oversized garage, drip system and more. This turnkey home has large views from every window including Mt. Helena, Cathedral, and Carroll College. You can even see the State Capital building beyond the greens of the golf course. All this with the convenience of being just moments from schools, eateries, shopping, gyms & whatever else your heart desires! This charming home has it all. Call Brittney Buchanan at 406-209-3696 or your real estate professional