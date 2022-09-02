2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $362,000

Check out this Incredible Patio Home located in the Mountain View Meadows Subdivision. Enjoy all the features of this home which include 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Granite Countertops, Tile, Gas Fireplace, Stainless Steel Appliances, Attached 2 Car Garage, Central Air and A Beautifully Landscaped Fenced Yard for privacy to top it off. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your covered patio with views of the valley in the mornings and entertain in the afternoons as you enjoy the side yard. Listed by Keith Fank