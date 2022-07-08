2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $359,000

A modern gem hidden in Helena's lovable south-of-Broadway community! This 2 bed/1 bath house is a rare find in a historical neighborhood - an architect-designed, contemporary build. Open the sunshiny yellow door to simplicity and beauty, wrapped up in a perfect package that is big in design. Enjoy an artist's eye-created living room, a sleek open-shelved kitchen and vaulted ceilings. Use the main level bedroom as yours or enjoy the spacious, open loft. The full bathroom is spa-like. Outside, find your own private courtyard that leads to an artist's studio! This light-filled, heated/plumbed space has potential for AirBnb, work from home, etc. End your day on nearby Mt Ascension or grab a bite downtown. This is a one-of-a-kind property and truly a spot to enjoy life. Welcome home!