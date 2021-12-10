Welcome Home-- This fabulous 2 bed/2 bath home is a must-see! Built in 2020, it's practically brand new and features a modern and pleasing color scheme throughout. You'll be dazzled by the impressive gas fireplace and the kitchen has so many highlights-- beautiful quartz countertops, shaker style cabinetry, gas range, and an island with storage and additional seating. A laundry room (washer and dryer included) and a 2-car garage complete this single-level home. Schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $355,000
