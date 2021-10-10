2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $352,500

Tucked in the vegetation at the top of the gulch, you will find this treehouse of a Standalone condo just waiting for its new owner. Step across the bridge or enter from the private parking area below. Situated just up from Downtown Helena, the Blackfoot Brewery and next to many miles of trail system, you will absolutely fall in love with this location. This unit has 2 bedrooms plus a loft area and 2 full bathrooms. The vaulted ceilings and open concept kitchen are perfect for entertaining. This is the end unit so offers a lot of privacy.