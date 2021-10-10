Tucked in the vegetation at the top of the gulch, you will find this treehouse of a Standalone condo just waiting for its new owner. Step across the bridge or enter from the private parking area below. Situated just up from Downtown Helena, the Blackfoot Brewery and next to many miles of trail system, you will absolutely fall in love with this location. This unit has 2 bedrooms plus a loft area and 2 full bathrooms. The vaulted ceilings and open concept kitchen are perfect for entertaining. This is the end unit so offers a lot of privacy.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $352,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 29-year-old Helena man was charged with multiple felonies following a shootout with police officers over the weekend.
Helena police received a call at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday of a person seeing a mountain lion in the area of Bull Run Drive and Gold Rush Avenue in …
St. Peter's Health said it has reached an "unfortunate milestone" in the COVID-19 pandemic as 41 patients were hospitalized with the disease a…
The emergency rule “contributes to the spread of misinformation and adds confusion to those who are trying to make informed decisions to keep their kids and communities safe,” the letter reads.
The large number of new cases has overwhelmed contact-tracing efforts.
In the coming months, the commission is expected to take up major changes to elk and deer regulations.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office released a "Runaway Notice" on Friday for Kade Neymeyer, 15, who was last seen leaving East Helena…
A 78-year-old Wolf Creek man has died from injuries suffered in a Sept. 26 motorcycle crash, the Montana Highway Patrol said Saturday.
A second golden retriever has joined the ranks of the St. Peter's Health staff, doubling the capacity of the health system's facility dog program.
“COVID is more harmful than the vaccine at any point in pregnancy, at any point post-partum, for both you and the baby,” Dr. Bradley Holbrook said.