2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $349,900

Enjoy the serenity from this well maintained home! This is move in ready and waiting just for you. This ranch style home on 2.28 acres has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a great open concept - living, dining and kitchen. Primary bedroom with en suite on one side with the other bedroom and full bath on the other side. Laundry room and storage space as you walk in from the 2 car attached garage. Chain link fence in front and dog run off the garage. Plenty of outside space for RV storage, entertaining, etc.