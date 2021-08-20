Like new only better! This meticulous home in Mountain View Meadows has all the upgrades you could want, including a beautiful gas fireplace, gorgeous quartz countertops, and top quality appliances. The heated garage is a great bonus for the winter. Call Sandra Kokoruda at 406-459-0107 or your real estate professional today to schedule your viewing appointment.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $349,000
