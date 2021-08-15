2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $339,000

Totally remodeled bungalow in the heart of South Central Helena, within walking distance to the Capital and downtown, makes this darling home the perfect location! Updated configuration of the home offers a modern layout with Owner's suite offering walk in closet, soaking tub, glass shower and double sink vanity. Beautifully refinished kitchen with slate flooring, open shelving, and soft close drawers. Don't miss the pass through kitchen window to ensure you don't miss a moment while entertaining your guests on the cozy side deck. In 2019 the home was fully renovated. New roof, siding, windows, flooring, electrical, plumbing, drywall, paint, cabinets, countertops, hot water heater and insulation in the attic. Call Jadean O'Neil at 406-438-7446 or your real estate professional.