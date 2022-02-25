2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $335,000

Wonderful new condo near Kim's Marina at Canyon Ferry Lake. This one-level stand alone unit is scheduled for completion in time to enjoy all the Summer activities at Canyon Ferry Lake! Call Mark Stahly at 406-459-8255, or your real estate professional.
