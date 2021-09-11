2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $329,900

Completely updated main floor in 2018 of this now strikingly modern home, with a gas range, breakfast nook, and beautifully tiled shower in the new bathroom. Beautiful wood floors, 2 bedrooms on the main floor, & the cozy & sunny office space is certain not to disappoint. The basement is spacious livable space with new vinyl windows replaced in 2019- just waiting for your finishing touches. Recent updates to include most of the wiring & plumbing, new paint, roof, furnace, windows, & UG sprinklers. Located on a large corner lot with a private vinyl fenced backyard, and conveniently located near downtown Helena, schools, and trail system for hiking and biking. You will be proud to call this HOME!