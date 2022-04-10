 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $329,000

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $329,000

This beautifully updated condo is a dream! Spacious layout, open concept with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, granite counter tops, newer flooring, newer appliances all within the last few years. Centrally located, right across the street from Northgate Park, 2.5 miles from Spring Meadow Lake (which has fishing, swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, walking trails and more), 1 mile from Bill Robert's Golf Course, 1.7 miles from Carroll College and other public schools, shopping and recreation of all sorts! Enjoy the best view of Mount Helena right from your own terrace.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News