2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $329,000

This beautifully updated condo is a dream! Spacious layout, open concept with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, granite counter tops, newer flooring, newer appliances all within the last few years. Centrally located, right across the street from Northgate Park, 2.5 miles from Spring Meadow Lake (which has fishing, swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, walking trails and more), 1 mile from Bill Robert's Golf Course, 1.7 miles from Carroll College and other public schools, shopping and recreation of all sorts! Enjoy the best view of Mount Helena right from your own terrace.