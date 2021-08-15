2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $329,000

Move-in ready bungalow in a great centrally located neighborhood! This home has just undergone a fantastic renovation: fresh interior paint, beautifully restored hardwood floors, and brand new gas forced air HVAC system. The kitchen and bathroom were both completely remodeled from top to bottom and feature classic white subway tile, beautiful butcher block countertops and stylish graphic floor tile! The custom hood range is even touchless! A great backyard and oversized single car garage complete this lovely property. Schedule your showing today!