2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $325,000

Talk about potential! This home is just adorable with new siding and really draws you in!You'll find room to bring the animals, garden, create a landscapers paradise or build a shop. Lots of room to enjoy your own property on this 1.1 acre. Backyard is fenced for the pets. This home has had some remodeling done, but needs a little more. In the process of being set up for single level living. New roof, new wood stove, new fencing, new furnace to be hooked up (along with ducting) a natural gas line was brought in. The large basement is unfinished for you to gain some sweat equity and there are some materials already there for finishing projects!Short and easy commute to Helena. Lots to love about this home. Listed by Janet Welsh