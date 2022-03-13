2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $319,900

Mid-century charmer that lives big! This Upper East one level house is so darn sweet. This 2 bed/1 bath house has excellent southern exposure with passive solar design. This open floor plan home grabs you right away with warmth...even your toes...as it has radiant floor heat. The living room captures amazing winter sunlight with large picture windows, a brick fireplace, and wood floors. The living room flows into the dining room and then perfectly into the galley kitchen with updated appliances and countertops. The main bedroom has a door to the patio - such a nice feature as the weather gets warmer. There is wonderful shade and a covered patio in the private, fenced backyard. The garage is finished with a well-lit workshop space. Additional off-street parking spot, too.Welcome home!