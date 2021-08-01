2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $309,000

This energy efficient, historic home is located in the beloved South Central neighborhood just below Mount Ascension. Current owners have installed 9 solar panels, insulation in the walls and roof, and new windows in the bedrooms and living room. The house features an awesome 2 bed, 1 bath layout, plus a sunroom and large, unfinished basement for storage. Charming features include the detailed wooden trim, hardwood floors, clawfoot tub, original door knobs, wood burning stove, and mature gardens. The home is within minutes of the Capitol, downtown Helena, and the South Hills trail system. While there is no room for a garage, on-street parking is common in this coveted neighborhood. Don't wait! Call Breena Buettner at 406-202-8002 or your real estate professional to schedule a showing.