2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $300,000

Swiss Family Robison like condo a stones throw from downtown and Mount Helena. You will love the private feel of this condo, tucked into the trees. Spend hours watching the deer and squirrels playing right out your back window! This stand alone condo truly is a dream. Park in the tuck under lower level garage where you will find laundry and storage. Walk up to the main level with vaulted ceilings, a wood fireplace and open concept with kitchen, office nook and a half bath. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom/bathroom along with another open air bedroom, overlooking the living room below. All this and an ideal location!