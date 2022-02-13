 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $299,900

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $299,900

This gem is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. It offers one level living with a beautiful, open floor plan. It has a single car garage, central air, and underground sprinklers. Conveniently located in the Helena Valley, close to schools and shopping. Call me or your real estate professional to set up your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News