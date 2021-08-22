 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $290,000

Comfortable one level living with vaulted ceilings on a half acre lot. Open kitchen/living room with sliding glass doors to the deck. Enjoy the wide open views to the mountains and Lake Helena in the distance. Great outdoor space with mature landscaping, wood fenced backyard, lush lawn, and underground sprinklers. Plenty of space in the large attached two car garage.

