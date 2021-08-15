 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $290,000

Ready to get out of the heat? Schedule your showing at this 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home with recently added A/C! There is also a new furnace, radon mitigation, and an electric hot water heater ready to be installed. The interior has new kitchen flooring/cabinets/granite countertops/appliances including a gas stove, new bathroom flooring/toilet/vanity, refinished hardwood floors, light fixtures and fresh paint. The yard has been fully fenced and the prior septic crushed/filled in and now the property is connected to city sewer. The basement is just waiting for you to finish it! Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.

