2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $289,900

Just what you've been looking for! This darling Brick Queen Anne style home is located in the South Central neighborhood, close to the capitol building and downtown Helena. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, kitchen, living room, dining room with great natural light. Recently remodeled first floor bathroom with a deep soaker tub. Large primary bedroom upstairs with walk in closet. Lots of built ins for storage. Covered patio for outdoor dining, fenced back yard. New flooring through out! Don't wait - call Kathy Brown at 406-459-8045 or your real estate professional.