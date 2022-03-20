 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $289,900

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $289,900

Just what you've been looking for! This darling Brick Queen Anne style home is located in the South Central neighborhood, close to the capitol building and downtown Helena. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, kitchen, living room, dining room with great natural light. Recently remodeled first floor bathroom with a deep soaker tub. Large primary bedroom upstairs with walk in closet. Lots of built ins for storage. Covered patio for outdoor dining, fenced back yard. New flooring through out! Don't wait - call Kathy Brown at 406-459-8045 or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News