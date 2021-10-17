 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $285,000

Beautifully remodeled downtown Condo awaits a new owner! This gem has vaulted ceilings, fire place, 2 large bedrooms + loft which would make a great home office or additional bedroom. Turn-key is an understatement. The location speaks for itself & offers the perfect opportunity to take advantage of our amazing Helena trails, LCG amenities and easy access to so many things our cute little town provides. Do not miss this one! Schedule a showing today!

