2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $285,000

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $285,000

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $285,000

Tired of mowing the lawn or shoveling snow? Then this condo is what you need and it's move in ready. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the perfect upper east location - close to shopping, dining and medical offices. Numerous windows and skylights let in natural light and allow for great views! Radiant flooring in the hallways, living, dining area and kitchen to keep you toasty during the cold winter months. The heated one car garage keeps your vehicle ready to start in winter with an extra detached one stall for your toys or additional vehicle. Call Sandra Kokoruda at 406-459-0107 or your real estate professional today to schedule a showing.

