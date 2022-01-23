 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $280,000

Build your own equity! A rare find, a solid house on an unfinished basement on just under .5 acres! This is a great 2 bedroom and 1 bath home, with a functional layout and the opportunity to finish your way. The basement has the laundry room and the rest is just waiting for your personal touch. Call Jessica Moore (406)439-6931, Ashley Lucas (406)880-1512 or your real estate professional for your personal showing.$45 water fee per month

