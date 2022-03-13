 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $279,000

Check out this well maintained 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo conveniently located in South Helena close to the hospital, state capitol, and shopping! This unit features southern exposure to provide lots of natural light, on demand water heater, central air, a private, shaded patio in the back, and single car detached garage. Call Seth O'Connell at 406-422-6852, or your real estate professional.

