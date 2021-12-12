Make it your own! This North Valley home is situated on a nice corner lot, offers 2 beds 1 bath and an office. It is 1008 square feet and sits on .88 of an acre. There's an insulated, oversized double car garage with ample storage! Needs some paint on the exterior and your finishing touches on the interior. Fenced yard with UG sprinklers. Community water is $50/mo. So much potential with this property!! Call Cameron Hahn at 406-219-1248, or your real estate professional today to set up a showing.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot warned recently that fidelity is in jeopardy in America, not only in regard to the state and national constitutions, but to the country’s spirit as well.
A 17-year-old girl from Boulder died Monday night when the vehicle she was driving went off the road and hit a tree in Jefferson County, the M…
Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz has offered more details as to why he was among the eight Montana school district leaders who s…
“The bottom line is that for us to best do our jobs, we need you to be doing yours,” the superintendents wrote in the letter.
"My biggest concern was working on the Spratt Unit, we had no real CNA training," a former employee said. "We were learning on the fly, basically, when it comes to specialized resident care."
The state attorney general's office said it didn't have sufficient evidence to prove the original charges in the case.
Former East Helena Police Chief William Daly Harrington on Tuesday admitted to distributing child pornography via social media in 2019, U.S. A…
Montana State (10-2) is in Huntsville, Texas, facing top-seeded Sam Houston (11-0) in the FCS playoffs.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Friday requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for 2-year-old Leona Mathis, who was …
More sexual assault allegations have emerged against a Helena man accused of trying to meet a teenage girl in Missoula, and against Mount Helena Community Church for allegedly allowing the abuse to happen.