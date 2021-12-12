 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $275,000

Make it your own! This North Valley home is situated on a nice corner lot, offers 2 beds 1 bath and an office. It is 1008 square feet and sits on .88 of an acre. There's an insulated, oversized double car garage with ample storage! Needs some paint on the exterior and your finishing touches on the interior. Fenced yard with UG sprinklers. Community water is $50/mo. So much potential with this property!! Call Cameron Hahn at 406-219-1248, or your real estate professional today to set up a showing.

