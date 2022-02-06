2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $270,000

You'll love, and can afford, this cute little two bedroom house. Located near everything, this adorable home has a separate dining room, galley kitchen and roomy, unfinished basement. The basement has been framed and can be finished as a bonus room alongside the laundry and utilities. Its metal roof provides for low maintenance and the detached two car garage adds to the ample storage space. There is a cute front porch and a cuter courtyard in the back. Washer and dryer convey.