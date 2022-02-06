 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $270,000

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $270,000

You'll love, and can afford, this cute little two bedroom house. Located near everything, this adorable home has a separate dining room, galley kitchen and roomy, unfinished basement. The basement has been framed and can be finished as a bonus room alongside the laundry and utilities. Its metal roof provides for low maintenance and the detached two car garage adds to the ample storage space. There is a cute front porch and a cuter courtyard in the back. Washer and dryer convey.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.

Gianforte's love of cooking centers on wild game

Gianforte's love of cooking centers on wild game

It’s Tuesday night and Greg Gianforte is busy in the kitchen. It’s not unusual to find the Republican governor behind the stove cooking wild game, chopping up vegetables or making homemade pesto.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News