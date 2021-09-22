2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $269,900

Step into this spacious & essentially brand new home. With a full remodel in 2019, inside and out, a home offering the luxury features of a new home in this good of a location is hard to come by. Right in the heart of Helena, on broadway, downtown is a 5 minute walk. Updated and remodeled for modern comfort, luxury, and energy efficiency. With fresh exterior updates, you'll find great curb appeal, as well as a split level privacy patio/deck, weather-protective exterior including a new roof and a newly built carport. Move-in ready is an understatement, with a 10-year (Daikin) service plan and almost everything being brand new, this will be a low maintenance and durable home for a long time. Bedrooms & master bath located downstairs. Many energy-efficient features!