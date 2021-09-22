2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $250,000

Brimming with natural light and warm character, this classic ''So-Bro'' property is perched roughly half-way between Beattie Trailhead and downtown Helena. Bright, airy living/dining space on the main level enjoys hardwood floors and newer windows, while kitchen overlooks large fenced back yard, with deck, raised gardens, and fruit trees. Unique for the neighborhood, this property also features a detached 24 x 26 insulated double garage built in 2007 by Golden Eagle. Exceptional opportunity in a location that compliments your active lifestyle!