 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $250,000

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $250,000

Walking distance to downtown Helena - shopping, dining, entertainment or to the trailheads and state offices. Built in 1880, this home has 2 bedrooms + an office and a cozy kitchen/dining with a wood stove. Call Sandra Kokoruda at 406-459-0107 or your real estate professional to schedule a showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News