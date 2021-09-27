 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $250,000

Take a short trip to the mountains for this well kept cabin in Rimini. 2 Bedrooms on main floor with more space in the loft with its own 1/2 bath. Sq footage TBD on loft. Wonder out your back door to the fresh air and the creek running through the property. Nice kitchen extends into the vaulted living room with spectacular views.

