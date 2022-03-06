 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $247,000

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $247,000

Check out this cozy, single level house in the Lower Westside located within one city block of Carroll College and Van's Grocery! Natural light fills the house that is laid out well for the small amount of space with two bedrooms on opposite corners of the house, separated by the two living room areas. The fenced yard provides ample space to garden, play, or relax on the platform deck. Previous landlords updated the electrical system, windows, roof, and septic line about 10 years ago. This place could make for a great investment property or be the perfect home for someone desiring main floor living with the comforts of a yard, garage, and downtown Helena, which is just a stone's throw away. Call Breena Buettner at 406-202-8002 or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News