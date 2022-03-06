2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $247,000

Check out this cozy, single level house in the Lower Westside located within one city block of Carroll College and Van's Grocery! Natural light fills the house that is laid out well for the small amount of space with two bedrooms on opposite corners of the house, separated by the two living room areas. The fenced yard provides ample space to garden, play, or relax on the platform deck. Previous landlords updated the electrical system, windows, roof, and septic line about 10 years ago. This place could make for a great investment property or be the perfect home for someone desiring main floor living with the comforts of a yard, garage, and downtown Helena, which is just a stone's throw away. Call Breena Buettner at 406-202-8002 or your real estate professional.