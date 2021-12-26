Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Home is located within city limits, has a fully fenced yard and a detached garage. This home features baseboard heat throughout, spacious eat in kitchen with newer appliances and a washer and dryer! Close to shopping, schools and parks, this adorable home won't last long!
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $240,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The state health department on Monday confirmed the Omicron variant has been detected in Montana.
The Montana chapter of White Lives Matter held a protest Saturday at a busy intersection in Helena as part of a nationwide "Day of Action" org…
Highway 287 between East Helena and Townsend was completely blocked Thursday evening due to a multiple-vehicle crash, officials reported.
James Tarpey promoted a scheme where timeshare owners could donate their unwanted timeshares for large tax deductions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a month.
Araya Brown was wearing a white sweater and a white beanie, officials said Friday.
Car-hauler wreck in icy conditions Thursday morning sends Mercedes SUVs rolling around I-90.
In July, the ACLU sued the state on behalf of two transgender Montanans.
Bishop Desmond M. Tutu of South Africa, who died Sunday at age 90, came to Helena in late 1990 at the invitation of a Montana political satire…
Montana saw 10,502 births from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021, in addition to 12,022 deaths and 19,791 people moving here.