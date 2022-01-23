 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $239,000

Beautiful, well maintained second floor condo featuring 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom. Conveniently located on the West Side of Helena. Large kitchen with an island and lots of cupboard space!Detached 1 car garage and a back deck with sweeping views of Spring Meadow Lake and the Sleeping Giant.Call Molly Holahan at 406-431-8895, or your real estate professional.

