2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $235,000

Log cabin on two mining claims above Rimini. Dry cabin-- no well (current owner hauls water). Solar power system with backup generator. Ten Mile Creek flows through the property. Borders US Forest Service land. Hike up Red Mountain, fish the creek, enjoy the sauna, or just relax on the deck! Call Amy Omang at 406.533.8435 or Mark Stahly at 406.459.8255, or your real estate professional.

