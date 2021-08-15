 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $220,000

Ready for condo living? Check out this two bed, two bath Upper East side condo situated in the back of a quiet cul-de-sac. Property features a secluded back deck, master suite with bathroom and large walk in closet, garage parking spot with private storage. Schedule your showing today!

