2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $200,000

A hidden gem in Helena's south-central! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow is tucked away among towering pine trees in one of Helena's high-demand neighborhoods. Enter through a mudroom into a spacious and comfortable living room. Off of the entrance room, find the main bedroom with a massive walk-in closet. The kitchen and dining area are roomy, practical, and homey. There is a door from the kitchen out to the private, shaded backyard. The second bedroom also has a door leading to the outside. This sweet property also includes a heated shed that could work as a guest house with a built-in loft bed...or just for storage! The property has ample room for parking as well as a gate and a fully enclosed yard. Your hideaway right in the middle of Helena awaits. Welcome home!

