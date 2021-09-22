2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $195,000

Adorable and affordable! This cute cottage/bungalow style home has many updates including windows, some plumbing, wiring, light fixtures, sewer line and more!! 2 bedrooms plus a bonus office space! Close to the Capitol, hospital, trail system, downtown Helena and more! Main level bedroom, laundry, lots of natural light, cheery paint, and abundant storage will make you want to call this one HOME!! Outside you will enjoy off street parking in or outside the garage (rare for this area of town), privacy fence and mature landscaping! Call Tobie McDonnell, 406-202-3272 or your real estate professional today!