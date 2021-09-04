 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $194,900

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $194,900

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $194,900

Newly updated condo ideally located between Lewis & Clark Library & all the quaint shops & restaurants Helena has to offer on historic Last Chance Gulch walking mall. Incredible views & easy access too timely occurring events. Newly remodeled kitchen with Silverstone countertops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, hidden pantry, + newly installed laminate flooring in kitchen, living room & bath. Enjoy the mobile AC unit & built in bookcases. Two bedrooms with high ceilings throughout. Whether you enjoy it year round living or use it for seasonal getaway! This is an ideal location. Security locks, with onsite management & handyman. Call Laurie Koutnik, 439-9184 or your real estate professional.

