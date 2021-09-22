 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $192,500

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $192,500

2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $192,500

Downtown Living at it's finest on a rarely-found seventh floor two bedroom one bath condo, overlooking the St Helena Cathedral and North Helena valley. The seventh floor rarely comes to the market. This condo is currently rented with a wonderful renter, paying $850/mo. Open House Saturday, July 24 1-230PM.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News