Downtown Living at it's finest on a rarely-found seventh floor two bedroom one bath condo, overlooking the St Helena Cathedral and North Helena valley. The seventh floor rarely comes to the market. This condo is currently rented with a wonderful renter, paying $850/mo. Open House Saturday, July 24 1-230PM.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $192,500
