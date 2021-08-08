2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $185,000

Affordable home in Helena. 2 bedroom, one bath home conveniently located. New roof, new furnace in 2018. Freshly painted. Newer windows. New flooring in bathroom. Needs flooring in rest of the house. Workshop/storage area. Extra storage in 12x12 shed with concrete floor in back yard. Fully fenced. Ally access to back yard. House is behind A-1 Rental. Lot is zoned multi-family. Seller is a licensed real estate agent.